MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $6,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 5,600.0% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in MSCI by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MSCI. Edward Jones began coverage on MSCI in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on MSCI from $588.00 to $638.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on MSCI from $544.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $584.21.

Shares of MSCI opened at $593.06 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $451.55 and a one year high of $617.39. The company has a market cap of $46.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $547.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $530.54.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. MSCI had a net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 103.00%. The company had revenue of $690.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.33%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

