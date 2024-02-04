Nabors Industries (NBR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.78) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nabors Industries Price Performance

Shares of NBR stock opened at $78.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.12 and its 200-day moving average is $102.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.32 million, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 2.38. Nabors Industries has a 52 week low of $71.42 and a 52 week high of $190.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on NBR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nabors Industries from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Nabors Industries from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Benchmark cut Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nabors Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

