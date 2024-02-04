NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NSTG has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NanoString Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird downgraded NanoString Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on NanoString Technologies from $7.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NanoString Technologies in a report on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.63.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies Stock Down 9.4 %

NanoString Technologies stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.61. The company has a market cap of $22.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.24. NanoString Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $12.67.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $48.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.05 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 102.44% and a negative return on equity of 548.25%. Research analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of NanoString Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technology for scientific and clinical information in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.