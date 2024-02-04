NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NantHealth Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NH opened at $0.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.82. NantHealth has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $9.75.

Get NantHealth alerts:

Institutional Trading of NantHealth

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of NantHealth during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NantHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in NantHealth in the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in NantHealth in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.