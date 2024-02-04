Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,125 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $4,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter worth $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 250.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 121.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq Stock Down 0.8 %

NDAQ stock opened at $56.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.85. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.88 and a fifty-two week high of $60.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.28%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

