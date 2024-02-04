Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Price Performance

Shares of NTZ opened at $6.50 on Friday. Natuzzi has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $7.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.67.

Get Natuzzi alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natuzzi

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natuzzi stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of Natuzzi worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 16.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natuzzi

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Canada, other Americas, West and South Europe, Italy, the Middle East, Africa, India, the Asia-Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Natuzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natuzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.