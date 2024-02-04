Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.90.

Several research firms recently commented on NAVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Navient in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lowered shares of Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Navient alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Navient

Navient Price Performance

Navient Announces Dividend

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $16.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.81, a current ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.35. Navient has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $19.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.98 and its 200-day moving average is $17.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Navient’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

Insider Transactions at Navient

In other Navient news, EVP John M. Kane sold 150,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $2,855,510.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 490,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP John M. Kane sold 150,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $2,855,510.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 490,778 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $169,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 395,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,716,656.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,132 shares of company stock valued at $3,197,411. 26.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Navient in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in Navient by 277.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Navient in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Navient by 314.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Navient by 299.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.