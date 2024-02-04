NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC) versus Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) Critical Survey

NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report) and Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medigus has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NeuroOne Medical Technologies and Medigus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroOne Medical Technologies $1.95 million 18.61 -$11.86 million ($0.65) -2.15 Medigus $110.28 million 0.03 -$9.81 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Medigus has higher revenue and earnings than NeuroOne Medical Technologies.

This table compares NeuroOne Medical Technologies and Medigus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroOne Medical Technologies -607.27% -198.70% -154.43% Medigus N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.9% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Medigus shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Medigus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for NeuroOne Medical Technologies and Medigus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuroOne Medical Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Medigus 0 0 1 0 3.00

NeuroOne Medical Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $2.20, indicating a potential upside of 57.14%. Given NeuroOne Medical Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe NeuroOne Medical Technologies is more favorable than Medigus.

About NeuroOne Medical Technologies

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram (cEEG) and stereoelectroencephalography (sEEG) recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries, and other related neurological disorders. It has a strategic partnership with RBC Medical Innovations to develop a radio frequency ablation generator. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About Medigus

Medigus Ltd., a technology-based company, provides medical-related devices and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through Corporate, E-commerce, Online Advertising & Internet Traffic Routing, Online Event Management, and Others segments. It offers Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler, an endoscopy system, which is used for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease. The company also develops biological gels to protect patients against biological threats and reduce the intrusion of allergens and viruses through the upper airways and eye cavities. In addition, it provides digital advertising platform; and operates online stores for the sale of various consumer products on the Amazon online marketplace, as well as an online event management and ticketing platform. Further, the company develops, produces, and markets miniaturized imaging equipment, and visualization solutions; electric vehicles; and wireless vehicle battery charging technologies. Medigus Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

