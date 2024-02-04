New Jersey Resources (NJR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. New Jersey Resources has set its FY23 guidance at $2.70-2.85 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $331.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect New Jersey Resources to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

New Jersey Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $40.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. New Jersey Resources has a one year low of $38.92 and a one year high of $55.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.63.

New Jersey Resources Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.76%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NJR. Guggenheim reduced their price target on New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $158,513.91. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,130.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NJR. Quarry LP bought a new position in New Jersey Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 264.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

