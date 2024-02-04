New Oriental Education & Technology Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 7,602 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 309% compared to the typical volume of 1,859 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EDU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Performance

EDU opened at $81.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.95. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 52 week low of $33.98 and a 52 week high of $83.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 44.73 and a beta of 0.46.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $869.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Oriental Education & Technology Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 582,351 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,739,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 158,968 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 483,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 193,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 125,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,329,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,977,000 after buying an additional 1,492,990 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

