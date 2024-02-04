New York Life Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,466 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,595 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $4,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,817,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,449,785,000 after purchasing an additional 340,939 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,256,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,272,198,000 after buying an additional 522,041 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Aptiv by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,441,884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,066,012,000 after acquiring an additional 344,113 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 10.7% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,790,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $668,843,000 after acquiring an additional 656,845 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,734,978 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $583,947,000 after purchasing an additional 120,302 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Stock Performance

NYSE APTV opened at $83.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $71.01 and a 12 month high of $124.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APTV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Aptiv from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on APTV

Aptiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.