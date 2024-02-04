New York Life Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,857 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $4,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBOE. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 93.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 68.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 322.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CBOE shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Argus downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.78.

BATS CBOE opened at $182.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.95. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total transaction of $233,506.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,918.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

