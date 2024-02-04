New York Life Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Fastenal by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 131.7% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in Fastenal by 184.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In related news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $25,268.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,826.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 17,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,037,932.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,810.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $25,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 488 shares in the company, valued at $30,826.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,830 shares of company stock valued at $9,972,831 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of FAST opened at $70.65 on Friday. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $50.30 and a fifty-two week high of $70.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.93. The firm has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 77.23%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

