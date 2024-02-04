New York Life Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,434 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $4,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $823,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Bunge Global by 1.9% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in Bunge Global during the third quarter worth approximately $433,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Bunge Global by 8.0% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 15,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 355,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,513,000 after purchasing an additional 92,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bunge Global from $160.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.22.

Bunge Global stock opened at $90.47 on Friday. Bunge Global SA has a fifty-two week low of $87.86 and a fifty-two week high of $116.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

