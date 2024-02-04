New York Life Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $4,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 75.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 158.4% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSGP stock opened at $83.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a current ratio of 13.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.71. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.12 and a 52-week high of $92.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.79, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.85.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.18.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $253,891.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,330.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

