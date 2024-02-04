New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys 130 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $292,182,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Cummins during the second quarter worth about $70,435,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 13.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,361,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,902,000 after acquiring an additional 283,027 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 28.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,071,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,710,000 after purchasing an additional 235,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Cummins by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,482,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,473,000 after purchasing an additional 191,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.38.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE CMI opened at $244.65 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.18 and a 52-week high of $265.28. The stock has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $236.58 and a 200-day moving average of $233.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.95 EPS for the current year.

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.