New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys 262 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $4,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Kroger by 2.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 17.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kroger by 12.9% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Kroger by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevin Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 1.5% in the third quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 230,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Stephens decreased their target price on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.30.

Kroger Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $46.14 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $50.36. The stock has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.45 and a 200-day moving average of $45.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 45.14%.

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.