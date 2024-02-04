New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys 4,739 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned 0.24% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $6,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $838,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

VAW opened at $183.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.61 and a 200 day moving average of $179.12. Vanguard Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.48 and a fifty-two week high of $192.25.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

