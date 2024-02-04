New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys 8,340 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,340 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $5,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in ONEOK by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 19,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.8% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on OKE. Wolfe Research upgraded ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE opened at $68.29 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.91 and a 52 week high of $72.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.10.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.66%.

ONEOK announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the utilities provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.