New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys 9,434 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,434 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $4,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BG. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Bunge Global by 1.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 281,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,561,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Bunge Global by 5.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Bunge Global by 174.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 36,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 23,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Bunge Global in the 3rd quarter worth $2,374,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BG shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Bunge Global in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $160.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.22.

BG stock opened at $90.47 on Friday. Bunge Global SA has a fifty-two week low of $87.86 and a fifty-two week high of $116.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.43.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

