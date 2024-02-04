New York Life Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COF stock opened at $136.48 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $83.93 and a 52 week high of $140.86. The company has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.68.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $411,406.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at $407,008,053.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total value of $851,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,599,010.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $411,406.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,008,053.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,756 shares of company stock valued at $11,293,736 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

