New York Life Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,066 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,868 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Corning in the third quarter worth $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Corning by 173.6% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Corning in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Corning during the second quarter valued at $32,000. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Stock Up 0.5 %

Corning stock opened at $32.25 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $36.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.13, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.62%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.