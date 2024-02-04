New York Life Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $4,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.46.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 1.8 %

ED stock opened at $91.10 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $100.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.37.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 48.00%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.