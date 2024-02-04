New York Life Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 46,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth $329,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 75,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after buying an additional 6,408 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In related news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,968 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $826,988.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,392.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $826,988.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,392.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 17,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,037,932.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,810.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,830 shares of company stock valued at $9,972,831. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Trading Up 1.2 %

FAST opened at $70.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.93. The stock has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 4.57. Fastenal has a one year low of $50.30 and a one year high of $70.95.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FAST

Fastenal Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.