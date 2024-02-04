New York Life Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $45.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.66. The company has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.60. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $61.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Barclays upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

