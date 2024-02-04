New York Life Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROK. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total transaction of $167,448.19. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,482.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total value of $167,448.19. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,482.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $318,588.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,848 shares in the company, valued at $18,353,813.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,892,850. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. Barclays cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.92.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 1.9 %

ROK opened at $268.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.35. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.11 and a 52 week high of $348.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

