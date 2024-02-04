New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $4.31 Million Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,857 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $4,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 140,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,376,000 after purchasing an additional 9,741 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 322.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 83,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CBOE shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded Cboe Global Markets from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $189.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Argus downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.78.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $182.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total transaction of $233,506.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,918.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.