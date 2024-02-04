New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $4.40 Million Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $4,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $86,575.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,974 shares of company stock worth $123,226. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of PEG opened at $58.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.00. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.71 and a 52 week high of $65.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 40.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEG. Guggenheim cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.95.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

