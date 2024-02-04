New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $4.50 Million Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $4,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on XEL shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $59.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.29 and a 200-day moving average of $59.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.73 and a 1-year high of $71.96. The company has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.40.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.80%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

