New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $4.52 Million Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,751 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DVN opened at $41.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $40.51 and a twelve month high of $64.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.04 and its 200 day moving average is $47.10.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.68%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DVN. Mizuho cut their price target on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Pickering Energy Partners raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.65.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

