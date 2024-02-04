New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $4.66 Million Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $4,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $411,828,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Hershey by 2,693.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,559 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hershey by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,352,000 after purchasing an additional 964,019 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,160,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,458,000 after buying an additional 465,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 88.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 846,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,358,000 after acquiring an additional 397,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HSY. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Hershey from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.10.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $197.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.36. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $178.82 and a one year high of $276.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.58 and its 200 day moving average is $201.02.

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total transaction of $273,105.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,701,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total transaction of $273,105.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,701,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,624.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,565 shares of company stock worth $1,241,795 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

