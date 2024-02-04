New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $4.69 Million Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,605 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 7.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,945,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,759. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,616. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,431 shares of company stock worth $2,015,326. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI opened at $146.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.23 and a 200-day moving average of $126.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $48.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.05 and a 1 year high of $157.93.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.63%.

Several research analysts have commented on DHI shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.65.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

