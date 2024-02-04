New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $4.97 Million Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $4,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,477,000. abrdn plc lifted its stake in ResMed by 79.2% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 901,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $133,303,000 after purchasing an additional 398,302 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 202.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,368,000 after purchasing an additional 261,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 557,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,213,000 after purchasing an additional 253,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 157.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 397,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $86,847,000 after buying an additional 243,151 shares in the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $457,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,187,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $457,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,187,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $863,283.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,047,511.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RMD stock opened at $191.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.23 and its 200-day moving average is $165.04. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.24 and a twelve month high of $243.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.07. ResMed had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.74%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RMD. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on ResMed from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on ResMed from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on ResMed from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ResMed from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.60.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

