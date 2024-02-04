New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $5.20 Million Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $5,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 70,686.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,666,000 after buying an additional 6,957,665 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $397,373,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sysco by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,459,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,008 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,472,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 7,204.3% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,293,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,096 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SYY opened at $81.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.21. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 48.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

