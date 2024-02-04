New York Life Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,009 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $4,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in PG&E by 725.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in PG&E during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in PG&E during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 470.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on PCG. Mizuho lifted their target price on PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

PG&E Price Performance

NYSE:PCG opened at $16.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.38. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $18.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.04.

PG&E Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.65%.

PG&E Company Profile

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Further Reading

