New York Life Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $5,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIS. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 115.2% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,426,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $789,119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721,981 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $449,526,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $390,114,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,542,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $376,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,028,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.17.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $62.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.45 and its 200 day moving average is $56.94. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $76.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 180.32% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. As a group, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,286.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.