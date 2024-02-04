New York Life Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $6,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Craig Hallum lowered ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.08.

ON Semiconductor Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $70.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.81. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12-month low of $61.47 and a 12-month high of $111.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.72.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

