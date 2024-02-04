New York Life Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $5,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.31.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQV stock opened at $210.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.50 and a 200 day moving average of $211.76. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.42 and a 52 week high of $240.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 29.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.