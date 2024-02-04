New York Life Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $4,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 7.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,121,000 after purchasing an additional 47,755 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 17,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. HSBC upgraded Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $44,183.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,074.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $44,183.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,074.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $1,558,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,516,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,518,945.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,899 shares of company stock valued at $10,732,838. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Price Performance

MRNA stock opened at $97.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $178.74.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 38.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

See Also

