New York Life Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,973 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $4,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in A. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 562.5% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000.

In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total transaction of $206,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,252.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total value of $206,535.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,252.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 26,331 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.36, for a total value of $3,643,157.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,415,253.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,929 shares of company stock worth $12,730,599 in the last 90 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on A. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.44.

A opened at $132.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.80 and a 52-week high of $156.32. The company has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.33%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

