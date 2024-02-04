New York Life Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,644 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of URI. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 20.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 37.4% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI opened at $654.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $555.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $487.51. The firm has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.84. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $325.15 and a 12-month high of $658.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.74 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

United Rentals declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

URI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price target on United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on United Rentals from $510.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp lowered United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $542.31.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

