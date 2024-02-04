New York Life Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $5,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $821,569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960,552 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at $172,134,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,976,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,704,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $65,712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DD. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.78.

DD stock opened at $62.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.53. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.14 and a fifty-two week high of $78.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.46.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

