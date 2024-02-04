New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 107 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PWR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 75.6% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $204.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $202.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.04. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.33 and a 52-week high of $219.17.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. Sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PWR shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

