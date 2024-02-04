New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 114 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth $237,367,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 849,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $294,246,000 after buying an additional 359,021 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter valued at $73,389,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at $44,610,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 751,342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $176,829,000 after purchasing an additional 123,992 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $353,537.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WST opened at $381.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $352.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $366.73. The stock has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 51.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.05. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.02 and a 52 week high of $415.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.80%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

