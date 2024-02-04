New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 1,283 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,214,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,518,000 after purchasing an additional 50,717 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 253.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 64,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after acquiring an additional 46,324 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 327.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 586,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,055,000 after acquiring an additional 449,302 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter valued at about $1,374,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 44.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 36,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 11,260 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DG stock opened at $136.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.69 and a 200 day moving average of $132.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $101.09 and a 1-year high of $233.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.39.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.32.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

