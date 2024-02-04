New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 2,003 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $5,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,041,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,798,000 after purchasing an additional 50,496 shares during the last quarter. Mantle Ridge LP lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after buying an additional 11,365,431 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,065,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,882,000 after buying an additional 132,041 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,612,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,327,000 after buying an additional 1,619,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,908,000 after acquiring an additional 94,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $138.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.58 and a 200 day moving average of $126.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.77 and a twelve month high of $161.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DLTR. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, November 30th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In related news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle bought 738,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $99,280,886.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,104,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,480,724.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

