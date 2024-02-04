New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 201 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $4,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 84.9% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PPG. Barclays raised PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.93.

PPG Industries Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE PPG opened at $140.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.32 and a 52 week high of $152.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.18. The company has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.