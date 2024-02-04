New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 245 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,592 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $5,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the first quarter worth $72,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in DexCom by 33.5% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in DexCom in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $192,249.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $192,249.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total value of $45,538.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 124,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,825,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,117 shares of company stock valued at $7,284,034 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DexCom Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

DXCM stock opened at $120.96 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $139.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a PE ratio of 132.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.72.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DXCM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on DXCM

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.