New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 46 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $6,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Cintas by 10.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cintas by 16.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Cintas by 84.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Cintas by 9.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 19.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $619.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $582.15 and its 200 day moving average is $533.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $425.00 and a 52-week high of $622.63.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. Cintas’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $560.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cintas

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.