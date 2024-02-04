New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 224,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40,501 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $25,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $261,300,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $131,733,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Global Payments by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,338 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 241.2% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,301,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,704,000 after purchasing an additional 920,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Global Payments by 32.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,661,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $363,969,000 after purchasing an additional 896,366 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.11.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $136.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.56. The company has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.05 and a fifty-two week high of $138.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

